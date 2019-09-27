Big Tex Breaks Middle Finger Night Before State Fair Begins

September 27, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Big Tex, State Fair of Texas, Texas, OU, 2018

(Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

There was a mad rush last night to repair the face of the State Fair of Texas.

Or the hand, rather.

The night before the fair was set to begin, Big Tex had a little malfunction.  With his middle finger.  On his waving hand.

It was bent in, and you really can’t have a four-fingered Big Tex waving at the crowd, can you?

 

Luckily, crews were able to determine there was a problem with the actuator inside Big Tex’s hand, and not arthritis as one onlooker joked.  

Crews used a cherry picker to get a closer look, and were able to shove the finger back into place.

 

The State Fair of Texas begins TODAY, and runs through October 20!

Via Dallas News

