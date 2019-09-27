Big Tex Breaks Middle Finger Night Before State Fair Begins

There was a mad rush last night to repair the face of the State Fair of Texas.

Or the hand, rather.

The night before the fair was set to begin, Big Tex had a little malfunction. With his middle finger. On his waving hand.

It was bent in, and you really can’t have a four-fingered Big Tex waving at the crowd, can you?

Hey, Twitter Nation:



We need to know. Why is Big Tex’s middle finger crooked? I’m here at the @StateFairOfTX with a group of @dallasnews members.



We have questions! pic.twitter.com/ExZbFuBPwt — Sarah Blaskovich (@sblaskovich) September 26, 2019

Luckily, crews were able to determine there was a problem with the actuator inside Big Tex’s hand, and not arthritis as one onlooker joked.

Crews used a cherry picker to get a closer look, and were able to shove the finger back into place.

We have an answer on Big Tex’s malfunctioning middle finger: One of the actuators in his hand needed some help, so a crew went high in the sky and got it fixed.



The @StateFairOfTX *will* go on. Thanks for following this important (breaking) middle finger news. pic.twitter.com/6rg4o1a52R — Sarah Blaskovich (@sblaskovich) September 27, 2019

The State Fair of Texas begins TODAY, and runs through October 20!

Via Dallas News