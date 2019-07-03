Bill & Ted Are Back In The Phone Booth! Started Filming Face The Music!
Totally! Excellent! Party on, dudes!
It's the moment we've all been waiting for! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are officially back as Bill and Ted! Of course, they're a little older. While they're still friends and rocking out as the Wyld Stallyns, the duo have yet to fulfill their destiny of creating the greatest song in the world.
Sooooo...to the phone booth they go! Here are the first pics and footage from the set of Bill & Ted Face The Music!
First look at grown up Bill and Ted? #BillandTed3 #BillAndTedFaceTheMusic pic.twitter.com/5JPoeQEjbV— GVN: Far From Home ------ (@GeekVibesNation) July 2, 2019
Bill and Ted are back!!!! ------ pic.twitter.com/vMyGi4fqvj— James Keaton (@Mrfurious32821) July 2, 2019
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Filming "Bill and Ted" in New Orleans cr.— Keanu Reeves หนูรักเค้า ❤ (@keanureevesmore) July 2, 2019
Hollywood Pipeline pic.twitter.com/QpDIWCjB5B
Bill & Ted 3 hits theaters sometime in 2020.