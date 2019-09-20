Billie Lourd To Portray Debbie Reynolds' Granddaughter On "Will & Grace"

September 20, 2019
Debbie Reynolds, Red Carpet, 51st Annual Thalians Ball, 2006

(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia)

Billie Lourd will soon pay tribute to her late grandmother in the sweetest way.

Lourd will soon portray the granddaughter of Debbie Reynold's character on Will & Grace.  Reynolds played Bobbi Adler, the mother of Debra Messing's character Grace.  

Lourd wrote on Instagram, "I have watched and loved Will & Grace since I was (probably too) young. So getting to watch my grandma play Grace’s mom was one o’ the coolest things to happen to my young willandgraceobsessed self," the late Carrie Fisher's daughter began. "Next week I get to play my real life grandma’s on screen granddaughter on one of my favorite shows and there are not enough happy adjectives in the world to convey the excitement I feel. Thank you to @maxmutchnick @therealdebramessing @eric_mccormack @meganomullally @seanhayes for bringing me into the Adler fam."

❤️--❤️I have watched and loved Will & Grace since I was (probably too) young. So getting to watch my grandma play Grace’s mom was one o’ the coolest things to happen to my young willandgraceobsessed self. Next week I get to play my real life grandma’s on screen granddaughter on one of my favorite shows and there are not enough happy adjectives in the world to convey the excitement I feel. Thank you to @maxmutchnick @therealdebramessing @eric_mccormack @meganomullally @seanhayes for bringing me into the Adler fam. ❤️

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Will & Grace co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick also shared the news on Instagram writing, "It's Hollywood royalty on the Will & Grace stage this week. Billie Lourd plays the granddaughter of real life grandmother Debbie Reynolds. I loved Debbie, I loved Carrie and I love this apple who did not fall far from her trees."

It’s Hollywood royalty on the Will & Grace stage this week. Billie Lourd plays the granddaughter of real life grandmother Debbie Reynolds. I loved Debbie, I loved Carrie and I love this apple who did not fall far from her trees. #willandgrace #bestcastever #billielourd #gaytv #nbc

A post shared by Max Mutchnick (@maxmutchnick) on

Lourd will appear in the final season of the Will & Grace revival, where she will try to reconnect with her "cool aunt" Grace.

