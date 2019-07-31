Bindi Irwin Asks Brother Robert To Walk Her Down The Aisle On Wedding Day

Last week on her 21st birthday, Bindi Irwin got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell.

Her 15-year-old brother Robert played a huge role in the proposal, capturing the wonderful moment on camera. Obviously, the two siblings are incredibly close, and have worked together to maintain their father’s legacy of love and respect for all creatures.

So it’s only fitting for Bindi that Robert step in again for a huge role on her wedding day.

Bindi revealed she wants Robert to walk her down the aisle in place of their father. She said, “I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special. And I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well.”

And now cue the crocodile tears.

Via Today