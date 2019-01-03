The Dallas Stars Did The Bird Box Challenge

January 3, 2019
Over the holidays, Netflix dropped a new film called Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock. The premise is that some unseen force has driven virtually everyone to suicide. Somehow, Sandra Bullock and her kids have managed to live their lives for five years without incident. Desperate to seek safety though, Bullock and her family set out to escape, of course, while blindfolded.

Since the release of the film, the Bird Box challenge has emerged. And our very own Dallas Stars took part. Now we don't necessarily recommend the Bird Box challenge due to not being able to see, however, it looks like the Stars did it under appropriate supervision. In fact, it looks like they're doing some sort of trust thing here.

Bird Box (2018)

A post shared by DallasStars (@dallasstars) on

Blindfolded hockey drills!?!?!?!?! Even with a guide, that can't be too easy.

