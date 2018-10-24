Beer Burglar In The UK Looks A Lot Like Ross From Friends

The manhunt for Ross Geller aka David Schwimmer is over. He is NOT the beer burglar in the UK. And that has been confirmed by Blackpool Police.

On Tuesday, you may have seen this photo...a picture of what looks like Ross from Friends running from a convenience store with a case of beer.

Naturally, the internet went crazy. So much so, the Blackpool Police Department actually looked into David Schwimmer's whereabouts at the time. As it turns out, he was far, far away, in North America.

Whew. Crisis adverted.