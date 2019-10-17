Blue Bell Brings Back Christmas Cookies Ice Cream Just In Time For The Holidays!

Deck the Halls, Blue Bell is bringing back Christmas Cookies Ice Cream!

Though Christmas is more than two months away, Blue Bell announced they are bringing back the popular flavor today!

Blue Bel said in a news release, "Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout."

Blue Bell says it will "increase production" in order to meet the "unbelievable demand" for the ice cream, which is available for only a limited time.

Via NBC 12