"Bohemian Rhapsody" Producer Behind New Biopic Of The Bee Gees

The producer of the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody is back with a new biopic.

Paramout Pictures secured the rights to, and have enlisted Graham King, to head a new film about the sibling disco group The Bee Gees.

Video of Bee Gees - Stayin&#039; Alive 1989 Live Video

As of now, there are no details on the potential cast or who would direct the film.

The Bee Gees sold more than 220 million records, following their success after soundtracking Saturday Night Fever. However, the three brothers, Barry, Robin, and Maurice, faced struggles along the way, with in-fighting and issues with alcohol and substance abuse.

Via Yahoo!