"Bohemian Rhapsody" Producer Behind New Biopic Of The Bee Gees

November 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bee Gees, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Barry Gibb,1983

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

The producer of the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody is back with a new biopic.

Paramout Pictures secured the rights to, and have enlisted Graham King, to head a new film about the sibling disco group The Bee Gees.

As of now, there are no details on the potential cast or who would direct the film.  

The Bee Gees sold more than 220 million records, following their success after soundtracking Saturday Night Fever.  However, the three brothers, Barry, Robin, and Maurice, faced struggles along the way, with in-fighting and issues with alcohol and substance abuse.

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
Bee Gees
Music
movies
Disco
biopic
Film