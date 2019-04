Are Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga reuniting again????

Bradley said he wasn’t nervous for his performance on the Oscars with Lady Gaga but was terrified! The Performance was epic, but could we ever see them on stage again???

Possibly! He talked with Ellen a couple days ago about doing a LIVE READING of the script live on stage in LA!!!

Video of Bradley Cooper Wants to Reunite with Lady Gaga for a Special 'A Star Is Born' Event

