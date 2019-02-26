Bradley Cooper's Ex-Wife Weighs In On His Relationship With Lady Gaga

February 26, 2019
jennifer_esposito

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Everyone is still talking about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars performance of the hit song "Shallow". Which, once again, has sparked rumors that the tow have secretly been dating, even though Cooper showed up to the Academy Awards with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Well, now Cooper's ex-wife, Jennifer Esposito, is weighing in on their relationship. In fact, she put her comment on an Instagram post by comedian David Spade. In the post by Spade, there's a picture of Gaga and Cooper. The caption says...

"Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f$#%&*^?"

Is there any chance these 2 aren’t fucking?

A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on

For those of you that don't want to search through all those comments, we have a screenshot of her reaction. She simply responded with a "Ha".

From the #office of #davidspade ---- ______________________________________ well the comedian dared asked the #question everyone was thinking about during the #jawdropping and HIGHLY #intimate performance of #bradleycooper and #ladygaga at the #oscars2019 . #cooper’s ex wife, #jenniferesposito chimes in ☕️ _______________________________________ #superstars #hollywood #travel #buzzfeast #atlhair #stylist #ukbraids #photography #gaming #makeuptutorial #actors #premierleague #nfl #supermodel #keto #weightwatchers #talented #makeup

A post shared by Da Tea Space (@dateaspace) on

Obviously, Esposito's comment doesn't actually mean anything is going down between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, but is certainly does add to the controversy.

