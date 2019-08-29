Everybody Thinks Bradley Cooper's Mustache Makes Him Look Like Jeff Foxworthy

August 29, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bradley Cooper, Red Carpet, 91st Annual Academy Awards, Tuxedo, Staring Into The Distance

(Photo by AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Bradley Cooper has been sporting a rather unique look as of late.

The 44-year-old has grown a full-on adult man mustache, and it has everybody talking.  In fact, the mustache, along with his cropped hairstyle, have everybody saying the actor no longer resembles Jackson Maine, his character from A Star Is Born, but rather actor and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

 

You can especially see a lot of Foxworthy in this photo!

And Foxworthy is more than happy to welcome the comparisons, commenting on a meme of Cooper, "My wife is so happy right now!"

Times like this, we really wish Bradley Cooper had an insta. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Via Page Six

