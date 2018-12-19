Watch The Emotional Moment The "Brady Bunch" Kids Reunite To Renovate Their Old TV Home

For the first time in 15 years, the Brady children were all together again.

Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen all reunited in front of the house they used to call home for a new HGTV special A Very Brady Renovation. The six "kids" were paired with HGTV designer to help renovate the house that served as the facade of their family home for the series that ran from 1969 to 1974.

Finally, we have our first look at the emotional first time the cast was together again.

The interior of the home was filmed inside a sound stage, and despite the actors being in their 50s and 60s, it was still a bit of a shock to open the doors and not see their tv home. Williams said, "Going into the house is odd. We expect to come through the door and see things that are familiar . And this isn't familiar . . . yet.

We’re all reunions and renovations today as @hgtv announces its newest series, A Very Brady Renovation! Your favorite TV siblings are back together along with the #HGTV stars that are going to restore this icon to all its 70’s Hollywood glory! https://t.co/yQhM3io33J pic.twitter.com/W5gu1JJLrF — Discovery Inc (@DiscoveryIncTV) November 5, 2018

A Very Brady Renovation plans to remodel the house to look exactly like it did on the TV show, requiring additional square footage, as well needing to dig under grown to add a second floor without changing the roof line. It premieres on HGTV in 2019.

