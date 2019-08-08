Bret Michaels Pays Tribute To Recently Passed Father With Incredibly Sweet Posts

This past Sunday, the father of Poison’s Bret Michaels passed away at the age of 85.

Michaels postponed shows scheduled last Friday and Saturday to be with his father, but unfortunately, Wally Sychak suffered cardiac arrest and passed away.

Michaels shared some incredibly sweet posts on Facebook in remembrance of his father writing, “He was a great guy & loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer & long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend & most important my Dad.”

Before his death, Michaels wrote doctors resuscitated his father five times, something they had “never seen before” in his dad’s serious condition.

A fighter until the end, rest in peace.

Via Billboard