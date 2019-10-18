Bride Asks Four Grandmas To Be Her Flower Girls At Wedding

Lyndsey and Tanner Raby were in the process of planning their wedding when they needed to decide who would be their flower girl.

The couple knew whom just to ask, and it wasn’t just one person. Lyndsey told HuffPost, “I knew as soon as I was engaged, I wanted to involve my grandmothers. I felt so blessed to have them all here, so I wanted them to be involved, too.”

So, the Raby’s flower girls included Tanner’s grandmother, Joyce Raby, 70; Lyndsey’s two grandmothers, Betty Brown, 72, and Wanda Grant, 76; and her 90-year-old great-grandmother, Kathleen Brown.

Raby says anyone lucky enough to have their grandparents present at their wedding should ask them to be a part of the ceremony. She said, “It means so much to them, and it will mean so much more to you.”

Via Fox 5