Bride Surprised With Bouquet Made Entirely Of Chicken Nuggets

October 16, 2019
Adam and Blair Tyson were recently celebrating their nuptials when Blair was gifted a surprise during the bridesmaid’s toast.

Blair’s cousin gave her a bouquet with a little tongue-in-cheek nod to her brand new last name.   Jenna Spetz was serving as maid of honor, where she surprised Blair with an edible bouquet made entirely out of Tyson chicken nuggets.

A HUGE thank you to @tysonbrand for helping me pull off this EPIC nugget toast! I think the brides more excited for nugs than her new hubby! ---- #Tysonsfavoritenugget #TysonBrand #nuggets #bestbrand #chickennuggets #instafood #wedding #fallwedding #dinonuggets

A post shared by Jenna Spetz (@jspetz) on

Spetz initially reached out to Tyson before the wedding to see if the company could be involved in any capacity.  She received back a letter, offering the newlyweds a year’s worth of free nuggets along with some marriage advice that included “Always begin and end each day with kisses and nugs.”

Via Delish

