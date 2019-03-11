Brie Larson Serves Refreshment And Surprises Moviegoers During “Captain Marvel” Opening Weekend

Moviegoers at the AMC Clifton Commons were in for a little bit of a treat when they attended a screening of Captain Marvel during the film’s opening weekend.

Before the film began, the Marvel fans were surprised by Captain Marvel herself, as Brie Larson entered the theater to surprise and thanks the fans for seeing her movie.

Larson told the crowd, “I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself. Thank you so much for coming. You guys are so awesome to come opening weekend.”

Larson even worked the concession stand, serving fans sods and popcorn while dressed as the superhero she portrays in this latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel has already earned $153 million in North America, and $455 million globally, making it the biggest-ever global launch for a female-fronted film.

Via CNET