Britney Spears Is Back In The Catholic School Girl Uniform

June 28, 2019
Miles In The Morning
britney_spears

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

There's been a lot of drama in Britney Spears life recently. Most of it revolving around her father. Of course, she took some time for herself in a wellness center which left fans a bit worried about her well-being.

However, based on nothing more than her recent Instagram post, Britney seems to be doing fine. She took a much needed vacation. She's taking tons of selfies. And she busted out the old Catholic school girl uniform from "Baby One More Time."

I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well -- ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! ----------

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

What does this mean?!?!?!?!?! Is she trying to tell us something? Is she trying to get back to her roots? Or perhaps just having a little fun with us?

Tags: 
Britney Spears
baby one more time
catholic school girl
plaid skirt

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes