Britney Spears Is Back In The Catholic School Girl Uniform

There's been a lot of drama in Britney Spears life recently. Most of it revolving around her father. Of course, she took some time for herself in a wellness center which left fans a bit worried about her well-being.

However, based on nothing more than her recent Instagram post, Britney seems to be doing fine. She took a much needed vacation. She's taking tons of selfies. And she busted out the old Catholic school girl uniform from "Baby One More Time."

What does this mean?!?!?!?!?! Is she trying to tell us something? Is she trying to get back to her roots? Or perhaps just having a little fun with us?