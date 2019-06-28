Britney Spears Is Back In The Catholic School Girl Uniform
There's been a lot of drama in Britney Spears life recently. Most of it revolving around her father. Of course, she took some time for herself in a wellness center which left fans a bit worried about her well-being.
However, based on nothing more than her recent Instagram post, Britney seems to be doing fine. She took a much needed vacation. She's taking tons of selfies. And she busted out the old Catholic school girl uniform from "Baby One More Time."
I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well -- ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! ----------
What does this mean?!?!?!?!?! Is she trying to tell us something? Is she trying to get back to her roots? Or perhaps just having a little fun with us?