Britney Spears Sets The Record Straight In New Video, Says She Just "Needed Time To Deal"

Leave Britney alone! No really, leave Britney alone! The woman is simply trying to better herself and getting death threats in the process. That's just not right.

Not even a month ago, Britney Spears checked herself into a facility seeking help some mental help. Since then, there have been numerous stories about what's going on with her...some true, some no so true.

Well, Britney is setting the record straight. She posted a video to Instagram just to let her fans know that her family was going through a stressful time and needed a moment "to just deal". She also went on to write in her post...

"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment ------ You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️"

We support you Britney! Please get well soon.