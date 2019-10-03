Brother Of Botham Jean Forgives And Embraces Amber Guyger Following Sentence To Prison

Yesterday, former police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

While the reaction to the sentence was mixed, Jean’s own brother Brandt took the stand, and delivered an incredibly passionate speech where he forgave Guyger, and even told her he loved her as if he would any other person.

After delivering his speech, Jean even asked Judge Tammy Kemp if he could hug Guyger, where the two embraced as Guyger broke down.

Brandt Jean told Amber Guyger, the former cop who killed his brother, Botham Jean, that he forgives her and didn't want her to go to prison. "I love you as a person, and I don't wish anything bad on you." https://t.co/8J6gt4aciK pic.twitter.com/cWFPUGg2EK — CNN (@CNN) October 3, 2019

As Jean said, “I think giving your life to Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want you to do. Again, I love you as a person, and I don't wish anything bad on you.”

Via CNN