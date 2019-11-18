Bruce Springsteen Plays Surprise Two-Hour Concert To Raise Funds For Charity

Patrons of the Stone Pony bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey were treated to an incredible surprise.

Bruce Springsteen played a two-hour surprise set, in an event to raise money for Boston College. Springsteen was backed by former Bon Jovi/Asbury Jukes guitarist Bobby Bandiera and his band, with E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg popping in for some of the evening. Sprinsteen mixed classics like “Born To Run,” “Spirit In The Night” and “Dancing In The Dark” with covers like “634-5789” and “Twist and Shout."

The night's complete set list is as follows:

1. “634-5789”

2. “Seven Nights to Rock”

3. “Darlington County

4. “Spirit in the Night”

5. “Growin’ Up”

6. “Because The Night”

7. “Two Hearts”

8. “Cadillac Ranch”

9. “Rendezvous”

10. “The Boy From New York City”

11. “From Small Things”

12. “I’m On Fire”

13. “Waiting on A Sunny Day”

14. Talk to Me

15. “Fourth of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”

16. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-out”

17. “Dancing in the Dark”

18. “Born to Run”

19. “Rosalita”

20. “Detroit Medley”

21. “Twist & Shout”

22. “Thunder Road”

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road (Solo-Acoustic)

Springsteen has his eyes on a big 2020, with plans to record a new E Street Band album and touring with the band!

Via Rolling Stone