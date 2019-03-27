Bruce Willis Says Died Hard Is Not A Christmas Movie...So WHY Is He Holding This T-Shirt That Says "Nakatomi Plaza Christmas Party 1988"???

March 27, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
bruce_willis

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

For years, there has been a huge debate over the movie Die Hard. Is it a Christmas movie? (Obviously, yes.)

Just last summer, Bruce Willis aka John McClane came out against the idea and proclaimed that Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie. In fact, it was his final statement during his Comedy Central roast.

However, that's all lies! LIES! If Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie, then WHHHHYYYYYYYY is Bruce holding this t-shirt!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

You know what the best/worst die hard movies are.

Yeah, it's definitely a Christmas movie! And this just proves every great party has a t-shirt!

