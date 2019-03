This Sunday night, March 24th, P!NK will take the stage at the America Airlines Center. As her tour passes through Texas, she and her family stumbled onto a Texas staple...Buc-ee's!!!

Just like anyone else who's ever been to Buc-ee's, P!NK fell in love!!! She said...

"Truck stops in Texas. Don’t ask, just do it."

How bout them bathrooms thought?!?!?!?!