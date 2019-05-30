Hold On! There's A Buc-ee's In The Middle East???
Well, well, well. What do we have here? A fake Buc-ee's? That's a punishable offense! You don't mess with the best bathrooms on Earth!
Just in the last couple of months, Buc-ee's opened their very first store outside of the great state of Texas...in Alabama. However, unbeknownst to Buc-ee's, there's also one in the Middle East!
Right off the highway, north of Amman, Jordan sits a very familiar face, the famous beaver from Buc-ee's. Unfortunately, this beaver is nothing more than a brief appearance. It looks like someone managed to steal the logo and plaster it above their carwash.
Fellow Texans:— Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019
I was driving on a highway north of Amman, Jordan, and found a...Buc-ee's. Or at least, a place claiming to be Buc-ee's.
I have so many questions.
cc: @katerodemann, @elbenson , @mccullarmebad, @pamelacolloff, @MicahHauser pic.twitter.com/s1lrZ4dLcj
If you're wondering about the bathrooms at this imposter Buc-ee's, well, the photographer Maurice Chammah said he'd go back to check them out.