Hold On! There's A Buc-ee's In The Middle East???

Well, well, well. What do we have here? A fake Buc-ee's? That's a punishable offense! You don't mess with the best bathrooms on Earth!

Just in the last couple of months, Buc-ee's opened their very first store outside of the great state of Texas...in Alabama. However, unbeknownst to Buc-ee's, there's also one in the Middle East!

Right off the highway, north of Amman, Jordan sits a very familiar face, the famous beaver from Buc-ee's. Unfortunately, this beaver is nothing more than a brief appearance. It looks like someone managed to steal the logo and plaster it above their carwash.

Fellow Texans:



I was driving on a highway north of Amman, Jordan, and found a...Buc-ee's. Or at least, a place claiming to be Buc-ee's.



I have so many questions.



cc: @katerodemann, @elbenson , @mccullarmebad, @pamelacolloff, @MicahHauser pic.twitter.com/s1lrZ4dLcj — Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019

If you're wondering about the bathrooms at this imposter Buc-ee's, well, the photographer Maurice Chammah said he'd go back to check them out.