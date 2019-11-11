Build-A-Bear Releases Christmas Movie Bears Inspired By "A Christmas Story" And "Christmas Vacation"

November 11, 2019
The Christmas season is fast approaching, and Build-a-Bear is jumping on that holiday, nostalgic train.

Build-a-Bear is offering two bears inspired by two classic Christmas movies, A Christmas Story and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. 

Just try not to smile at how cute our NEW A Christmas Story Bear gift set looks—we triple-dog-dare ya! #AChristmasStory

A post shared by Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) on

Merry Clarkmas! The stuffer was full—which is how we’re able to bring you the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Movie Bear giftset! #ChristmasVacation

A post shared by Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) on

Both the Ralphie and Cousin Eddie bears are available through their website for $50.50.

Via Moms

 

