Burger Chain Wants To Pay You $1,000 To Taste-Test All Their Bacon

Being a “Bacon Intern” sounds like a job too good to be true.

Well that’s exactly what the burger chain Farmer Boys is looking for.

The California chain is looking for a Bacon Intern to taste-test all of their bacon-filled dishes. The eight-hour shift will net you all the bacon you could eat, plus a cool $1,000.

You must be 18 or older to apply, have a public Instagram account, and submit your entry by August 20.

Via NY Post