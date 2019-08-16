Burglars Trying To Use Blowtorch To Break Into ATM Accidentally Weld It Shut

August 16, 2019
Two Florida men came up with the bright idea to break into an ATM with the aid of a blowtorch.

Unfortunately for them, instead of breaking through the machine’s walls, the two would-be burglars accidentally welded the ATM’s hinges shut.

The two men failed to open the ATM, and ended up leaving the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island with nothing. 

The Okaloosa County Sheriffs office is currently looking for the two failed robbers.

Via WCJB

