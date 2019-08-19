Burleson ISD Teachers And Administration Kick Off Back To School With Parody Of “Old Town Road”

August 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Cowboy Boot, Horse, Stirrup

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Burleson ISD wanted to make sure its 12,000 students were welcomed back in a big way for the new school year.

To welcome students back to class, Burleson ISD teachers, and superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson, donned cowboy hats, boots, and rode horses to parody the biggest song of the year “Old Town Road.”

Teachers and administrative staff say they wanted to show incoming students that learning can be fun. Jimerson told InsideEdition.com, “We want to be relevant and get students excited about school. It has become a Burleson tradition to see what we come up with each year to kick off the school year.”

In the past, Burleson ISD has parodied Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” and Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind.”

Via Inside Edition

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Burleson
fort worth
Tarrant County
Johnson County
Burleson ISD
School
Back to School
Video
Parody
Students
old town road
lil nas x
billy ray cyrus

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes