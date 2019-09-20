Bus Driver Comforts Scared Boy Heading To The First Day Of School

Axel Johnson was on his way to his first day of school in Wisconsin when he, understandably, got a little scared.

His mother Amy was trying to put him on the bus, but Axel kept clinging to her, refusing to let go. Axel refused to get on, until the bus driver Isabel Lane stepped up and showed Axel an open seat right behind her.

Axel sat down, but kept trying to reach for his mom. That’s when Isabel reached back, and Axel immediately grabbed her hand. She told CNN, “I told him, 'Buddy, you got this, and will have so much fun. I stuck my hand behind the seat as maybe something else to grab onto, and he grabbed my hand.”

Lane has been a bus driver with the school system for a little under a year, and loves working with kids. “I could see that he needed to be comforted, and that was the best I could do at the time,” she said.

Via Fox 6 Now