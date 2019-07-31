California Burger Chain Fatburger To Expand Into Dallas

The burger scene in Dallas is already quite crowded, but there is always room for one more.

The California burger chain Fatburger recently announced they will be expanding eastward, opening 25 restaurants in Texas with primary focus on locations in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.

The deal comes as a result of a partnership through Fatburger parent company FAT Brands Inc ("Fresh, Authentic, and Tasty"), and Dallas-based company Croft Ventures, LLC. FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn said in a statement, "The great state of Texas has spoken, and we are answering by developing 25 new Fatburger locations for the market. We are thrilled to offer our delicious, homemade burgers to Texans for many years to come." Croft Ventures CEO Curtis Croft said, "Texas is one of the fastest growing states in the country, and we can’t wait to turn Fatburger into its new staple burger joint. We are ready to expand Fatburger to the state where everything is bigger."

The terms of the deal did not disclose when or where specifically these new restaurants will open.

Via Culture Map