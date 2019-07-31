California Burger Chain Fatburger To Expand Into Dallas

July 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Fatburger, Hamburger, Restaurant, Wings, Table, 2018

(Photo by JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The burger scene in Dallas is already quite crowded, but there is always room for one more.

The California burger chain Fatburger recently announced they will be expanding eastward, opening 25 restaurants in Texas with primary focus on locations in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.

WHEN YOUR BOO AND YOU ARE ON THE SAME PAGE.

A post shared by Fatburger (@fatburger) on

The deal comes as a result of a partnership through Fatburger parent company FAT Brands Inc ("Fresh, Authentic, and Tasty"), and Dallas-based company Croft Ventures, LLC.  FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn said in a statement, "The great state of Texas has spoken, and we are answering by developing 25 new Fatburger locations for the market.  We are thrilled to offer our delicious, homemade burgers to Texans for many years to come."  Croft Ventures CEO Curtis Croft said, "Texas is one of the fastest growing states in the country, and we can’t wait to turn Fatburger into its new staple burger joint.  We are ready to expand Fatburger to the state where everything is bigger."

The terms of the deal did not disclose when or where specifically these new restaurants will open.

Via Culture Map 

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
food
Burgers
Fatburger
California
Restaurant
Fast Food

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes