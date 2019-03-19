This Meme Perfectly Sums Up Texans & Bluebonnets

California is currently experiencing a super bloom at Lake Elsinore. The poppies are so spectacular it's causing traffic jams. Believe it or not, but the roads in the area can't keep up with the "Disneyland-sized" crowds!

Even the celebrities are coming out for the photo op!

Needless to say...officials and drivers aren't exactly happy about the influx of people trying to get that perfect family photo. In fact, they're calling it a "public safety crisis."

Meanwhile, Texans be like "hold my beer!" during bluebonnet season.

Gotta get those bluebonnet pics y'all A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on Mar 16, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Yep, that pretty much sums it up.