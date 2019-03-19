This Meme Perfectly Sums Up Texans & Bluebonnets
California is currently experiencing a super bloom at Lake Elsinore. The poppies are so spectacular it's causing traffic jams. Believe it or not, but the roads in the area can't keep up with the "Disneyland-sized" crowds!
Even the celebrities are coming out for the photo op!
After the winter rains in California the local mountains turn orange with the state flower, the California Poppy. We packed a #picnic basket and enjoyed time we'll spent with #family and #butterfly alike. Being in #nature in full #bloom makes things re-balance and push back to harmony.
Needless to say...officials and drivers aren't exactly happy about the influx of people trying to get that perfect family photo. In fact, they're calling it a "public safety crisis."
#SuperBloom Update: Steve Manos, Lake Elsinore Mayor provides update regarding why City was forced to reopen Walker Canyon and encourages visitors to choose other options. Walker Canyon is full. City is evaluating all options. We must remain flexible to this once in a lifetime opportunity and crisis facing our city.
Meanwhile, Texans be like "hold my beer!" during bluebonnet season.
Yep, that pretty much sums it up.