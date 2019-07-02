Camera Captures The Exact Moment A Jogger Realizes He's Running Through A Proposal

July 2, 2019
Miles In The Morning
engagement

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Getting married is one of the biggest moments in anyone's life. The proposal is one that you want to document...video, pictures, you have to get it all. Gotta get that Instagram post!

With that said, we have to warn you. If you propose in a public place, odds are your pics will include some of the things going on around your engagement. For example a jogger! However, there is good news. You might catch a viral moment.

This is perfection!

Tags: 
Proposal
Engagement
Pictures
jogger

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes