Chewbacca or Coke Zero? Normally, this wouldn't even be a question right? We know the difference, one is a drink, the other is a character from Star Wars.

However, this one can of Coke Zero might just give Chewy a run for his money. In fact, this can is so good, you can't tell the difference with your eyes closed.

Looks like J.J. Abrams has a legit contender for the role in Star Wars 9.