It's Another Boy For Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher!

November 15, 2018
carrie_underwood_brad_paisley

(Photo by Larry McCormack / tennessean.com)

Congrats to Carrie Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher! They're having a boy!

Carrie Underwood made the announcement on Wednesday night LIVE during the CMA awards. During the opening introduction with Brad Paisley, the two joked about her "Willie". While it may seem like they were just kidding around, Underwood's people have confirmed the good news, she is in fact having another boy.

We're pretty sure big brother Isaiah, who is 3 and 1/2 years old will be the most excited about getting a little brother. 

