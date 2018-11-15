It's Another Boy For Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher!

Congrats to Carrie Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher! They're having a boy!

Carrie Underwood made the announcement on Wednesday night LIVE during the CMA awards. During the opening introduction with Brad Paisley, the two joked about her "Willie". While it may seem like they were just kidding around, Underwood's people have confirmed the good news, she is in fact having another boy.

Video of CMAs 2018: Carrie Underwood Reveals She&#039;s Expecting Another Son In Hilarious Gag | Access

We're pretty sure big brother Isaiah, who is 3 and 1/2 years old will be the most excited about getting a little brother.