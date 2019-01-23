Carrie Underwood Adopted A New Puppy!

January 23, 2019
(Photo by George Walker IV / Tennessean.com)

Carrie Underwood is due any day now with baby boy #2. As you can imagine, it's probably a pretty stressful time in the Fisher household, trying to make sure all the baby baby stuff is ready to go. So why not add a new puppy into the mix?!?!?!?!

To add to their other two pups, Carrie and hubby Mike adopted a new puppy! Ace and Penny are big brother and big sister to a new baby German Shepherd. Apparently, their son Isaiah named him Zero.

Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home -- #GSD

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

OMG! He's sooooo cute! And he's gonna be a big boy!

