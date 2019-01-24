Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Welcome Baby Boy #2!!!

Congratulations to Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher on the birth of baby boy #2!

It's been a busy week for the Fisher family. Not only did they welcome a new rescue puppy into the family, but early Monday morning, Carrie gave birth to baby Jacob. Of course, momma couldn't be happier saying...

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

And at just 4 days old, we already have pics! How cute is that pic with big brother Isaiah!

Proud dad, Mike Fisher is also feeling the baby love, saying...

"Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby"

Awwwww, sweet baby! Congrats!