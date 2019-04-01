Carrie Underwood Shares A Makeup Free Selfie

Looks like Carrie Underwood is getting more and more comfortable with showing off her makeup free face since the falling accident over a year ago. In fact, she looks so great, it's almost impossible to believe that she had to have 40 something stitches above her top lip. Seriously, there's no scar!

Over the weekend, Carrie shared very up close and personal selfie, after a hard workout. Of course, she was also showing off her outfit, which is one of her new favorites from her line.

She's gorgeous! Just gorgeous! Even if her son does call her "Carefree Underwear".