Carrie Underwood Shares A Makeup Free Selfie

April 1, 2019
(Photo by Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Looks like Carrie Underwood is getting more and more comfortable with showing off her makeup free face since the falling accident over a year ago. In fact, she looks so great, it's almost impossible to believe that she had to have 40 something stitches above her top lip. Seriously, there's no scar!

Over the weekend, Carrie shared very up close and personal selfie, after a hard workout. Of course, she was also showing off her outfit, which is one of her new favorites from her line.

When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! -- (sorry, total mom joke) I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday (today I’m cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout). This is one of my favorite new outfits...I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days! -- Anyway, just wanted to share! Sending out lots of weekend ❤️ to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!

She's gorgeous! Just gorgeous! Even if her son does call her "Carefree Underwear".

 

