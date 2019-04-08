The Cast Of Avengers: Endgame Has Been Leaving Open Seats For Their Fallen Comrades During Their Press Junkets

Spoiler Alert! At least for those of you who haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War.

Ok, now that you've been warned...last we left the Avengers, half of them slowly turned to ashes at the snap of Thanos' finger. Now, you just thought that was a movie. Nope! The Avengers are actually playing this scenario out in real life.

You may have noticed a few of the Avengers have been missing from interviews. Interestingly enough, it's all the ones who died in Infinity War. However, that's not stopping their friends and coworkers from honoring the fallen while doing press. In fact, they're leaving empty chairs for their comrades.

Here are your Avengers, with plenty of empty chairs meant for their fallen comrades pic.twitter.com/5sdyFw5JKv — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 7, 2019

Ok Captain Marvel! It's up to you now! Please save the Avengers from permanent destruction!!!!!!!!!!