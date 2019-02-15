This Cat Really Doesn't Want Her Human To Go To Work

Pets are the best! Especially when they love you too much to let you go to work.

Normally, when you think of pet love, it's a story about a dog. However, there is an occasional cat with feelings. A prime example...this precious kitty who refuses the let her human leave the house. And she's so adamant about it too. She won't even let her hooman near her car keys!

Video of My aunts cat hates when she leaves so she guards her keys everyday. I told her to film it as proof a

Wouldn't you love to use that excuse to skip work!!!!

Also, thanks to Redditor CallMeAnimal69 for sharing this amazing footage!