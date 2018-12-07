OMG! This Is One Scary Cat In A Santa Suit!

It's been a minute since Grumpy Cat took over the internet. In fact he's been out of the limelight for a bit. So it's time a new cat to takeover the world wide web.

Meet Miss Moody. She's a hairless cat, so it's really easy to see her facial expressions. And based on these pics, she really hates getting all dressed up. Be sure to scroll all the way through...the Santa suit pic is all you need to know about this cat.

OMG! We're definitely going to have nightmares tonight.