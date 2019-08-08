Celebrate The Spooky Season With A Halloween Tree

August 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Halloween, Night, Outdoors, Jack-O-Lantern, Forest, Spooky

(Photo by Getty Images)

Though Halloween is a little more than two months away, it’ never too early to start thinking about decorations.

This year, along with your black cats, spooky ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, why not top it all off with a Halloween tree?

Yes, a Halloween tree.

Michael’s is selling the festive decorations to help “create a stunning Halloween display.”

The 14-inch ceramic tree is adorned with glowing orange Jack-O-Lanterns, and secondary purple ornaments along with LED lights.  

The trees are currently sold out online, but you can still purchase one to pick up at your nearest Michael's location.

Via Business Insider

