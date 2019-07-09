Celebrate Walkman’s 40th Anniversary With The First-Ever Bluetooth Cassette Player
It's hard to believe, but Walkman celebrates its 40th anniversary this month.
In celebration of its anniversary, a company called NINM Lab has released the world’s first-ever cassette player with Bluetooth capabilities.
It’s a standard portable cassette player that plays all of your old cassettes but, along with Bluetooth, features a headphone jack and a speaker. It conveniently runs on AA batteries. You can also record voice messages on blank cassettes up to 60 mins a tape!
In 2016, the Sony Walkman was named one of the top five most influential gadgets of all time.
