Celebrating The Season Premiere Of Game Of Thrones, Emilia Clarke Shares A Pic Of Her Dragon Which Is Just A Green Screen Ramp

April 15, 2019
Did you get your GOT on last night?

Sunday night marked the season premiere for the most anticipated series finale of all time. It's the beginning of the end for Game of Thrones. Of course it's sad to see this show come to an end, but there's also a lot of excitement from the cast who have put their heart and soul into these last episodes. Especially, Emilia Clarke who has spent most of her time working with green screened dragons.

Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I’m not mistaken begins....now. #gulp #enjoy #forthethrone #forthelasttime #buckleupkids @hbo @gameofthrones #-- #-- #☄️ #--

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on

LOL. Thank goodness for special effects.

