Cell Phone Video Captures Bus Exploding On The Way Back From Texas Summer Camp

July 19, 2019
A group of kids were on their way back from Camp Buckner in Burnet, Texas riding on a chartered bus.

While in the Marble Falls area, some of the campers felt the bus shake, and suddenly saw smoke.  The bus driver immediately pulled over and got the kids, ages ranging from 6th to 12th grade, off the bus. Good thing he did because just minutes later, the bus exploded.

Six kids were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are reportedly now doing fine.  No other campers and the driver were injured during the incident.

All the kids arrived safely home in San Antonio Thursday afternoon.  Local authorities are investigating the incident.

Via WFAA

