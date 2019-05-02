Channing Tatum Lost A Bet & Had To Post A Naked Pic Of Himself On Instagram

Channing Tatum NEEDS to lose more bets!

It's been a little over a year since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan called it quits. Since then, Channing has found love again with popstar Jessie J. And it would appear that they're having a good time...ok, a real good time.

Even Jenga can get interesting between these two. The stakes are high when it comes to winning. So high, that the loser has to do something drastic like posting a naked picture on social media. In this case, Channing was the big loser.

And everyone else on Earth wins!