Check Out This #TBT Pic Of Charlize Theron's First Modeling Competition

February 8, 2019
charlize_theron

(Photo by imageSPACE/SIPA USA)

Fact: Charlize Theron is one of the most beautiful people in the world! Of course she's also an extremely talented actress too! But before she was an actress, she was also a model.

Let's rewind here. All the way back to 1991, to Charlize's very first modeling competition in Africa. It's an amazing Throwback Thursday from Charlize herself...

Pulled a full Marie Kondo and came across this gem. My first modeling competition back in South Africa. Really wishing I kept this top. #tbt

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on

Wow! 1991 Charlize Theron is just as gorgeous as 2019 Charlize Theron.

