Check Out This #TBT Pic Of Charlize Theron's First Modeling Competition
February 8, 2019
Fact: Charlize Theron is one of the most beautiful people in the world! Of course she's also an extremely talented actress too! But before she was an actress, she was also a model.
Let's rewind here. All the way back to 1991, to Charlize's very first modeling competition in Africa. It's an amazing Throwback Thursday from Charlize herself...
Pulled a full Marie Kondo and came across this gem. My first modeling competition back in South Africa. Really wishing I kept this top. #tbt
Wow! 1991 Charlize Theron is just as gorgeous as 2019 Charlize Theron.