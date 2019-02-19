Charo's Husband, Kjell Rasten's Death Ruled A Suicide

February 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
charo

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Our thoughts and prayers are with singer and actress Charo today. Sadly, news broke early today that her husband Kjell Rasten has passed away.

Unfortunately, his passing comes with very grim circumstances. According to TMZ, Rasten took his own life on Monday afternoon in his own home. Law enforcement sources say it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Someone in the house did call paramedics, however, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Charo and Kjell had been married for 40 years. He was 79-years-old.

Tags: 
charo
husband
died
Suicide
gunshot wound

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes