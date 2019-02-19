Charo's Husband, Kjell Rasten's Death Ruled A Suicide

Our thoughts and prayers are with singer and actress Charo today. Sadly, news broke early today that her husband Kjell Rasten has passed away.

Unfortunately, his passing comes with very grim circumstances. According to TMZ, Rasten took his own life on Monday afternoon in his own home. Law enforcement sources say it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Someone in the house did call paramedics, however, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Charo and Kjell had been married for 40 years. He was 79-years-old.