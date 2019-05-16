Gas Buddy Once Again Votes Buc-ee's As The Best Bathrooms In Texas

Whether you're from Texas, recently moved here, or just passing through...you know about Buc-ee's. It's the greatest place on Earth. And it's not just because of their beaver nuggets. The real draw are those gloriously clean bathrooms!

Not only is there paper to cover the toilet seat, but there's also hand sanitizer inside the stall! Plus, there is ALWAYS someone in there cleaning, all day every day!

Needless to say, but Buc-ee's deserves some recognition! Which they got from our good friends at Gas Buddy! Once again, Buc-ee's was voted the best bathrooms in Texas!!! Woohoo! In fact, they aren't just the best in Texas! Buc-ee's clenched the top spot in the nation!!!!!

Now if you're planning on taking a few road trips across the country with the family this summer, we've got you covered! Here are the best bathrooms across the United States!