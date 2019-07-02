Check Out The Entire Cast Of The Lion King Next To Their Animal Counterparts

One of THE most anticipated movies of 2019 is...The Lion King.

It's not quite a remake. Instead it's a LIVE action version of Disney's hit animated film, The Lion King, from 1994. Needless to say, but all 90s are already getting the feels.

Now we already know the movie won't be exactly the same. Only one voice from the original movie will be returning and that is James Earl Jones. Simply because no one else can play Mufasa. However, there are plenty of big names who have signed on...Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and John Oliver to name a few.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer until the new movie comes out. But, until then, you have to see these side by side promo shots Disney released of the cast with their characters. They are stunning!

OMG! We can't wait!!! July 18th can't get her fast enough!