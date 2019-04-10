Disney Just Dropped The First Full Length Trailer For The Lion King

Nants ingonyama bagithi baba...Sithi uhm ingonyama...Nants ingonyama bagithi baba...Sithi uhhmm ingonyama...Ingonyama Siyo Nqoba...Ingonyama Ingonyama nengw' enamabala...It's the circle of life...

No really, The Lion King has come full circle. From it's humble beginnings as a cartoon movie into a full blown computer animated film. This latest version will bring back all kinds of nostalgia for 90s kids, as well as introduce a new generation into the wonderful world of Disney. Plus, parents will love watching their kiddos fall in love with one of their favorite flicks.

And the proof is in the trailer! Finally! We have the first official Lion King trailer!!!! Enjoy!