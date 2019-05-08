Check Out The First Pics Of Baby Sussex!!!

Well, well, well, it's looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing off their brand new baby boy to the press after all!

Just two days after the birth of baby Sussex, we have our first official glimpse of the new royal baby. While we still don't know his name, we do know he's pretty stinkin' cute!

Who else can't stop looking at these pictures of the #RoyalBaby?-- Congratulations again to Meghan and Harry, he is adorable ---- #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/4lkxtDjSQb — Missguided (@Missguided) May 8, 2019

Of course mom and dad are doing well and seem to be adjusting to that new parent life without any problem. According to Meghan, her new baby boy...

"Has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's been the dream."

Proud papa chimed in too, saying...

"It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

You can check out the entire interview with baby Sussex HERE!